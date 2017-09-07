Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 3:30 pm

Hurricane Relief Telethon Has a Large List of Celebrity Volunteers

  • Find out which stars will be taking part in Tuesday’s hurricane relief telethon – TMZ
  • Tyler Posey has landed an exciting new role – Just Jared Jr
  • Usher is firing back at his accusers – DListed
  • Kelly Clarkson released not one, but two new songs! – TooFab
  • Andrew Garfield is coming to Broadway – Towleroad
  • See the celebrities who have shaved heads – J-14
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr