Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Step Out Separately After Photos Emerge of Them Holding Hands!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx stepped out separately after the photos emerged of them holding hands for the first time in public!

The 49-year-old actor was seen out in Westlake, California on Wednesday (September 6) running some errands, while Katie was on the opposite coast!

Katie was a special guest at the Adam Dalton Blake, Tiffany Huang, and Ghazaleh Khalifeh fashion presentation during 2017 New York Fashion Week on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

If you didn’t know, Katie and Jamie have been a rumored couple for years, but kept their relationship very private until those photos emerged.