Jared Leto Flaunts His Abs in Neon Pants for 'WSJ' Magazine
Jared Leto is showing off his killer abs in the September issue of The Wall Street Journal Magazine!
The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars rocker opened up about his style, Blade Runner 2049, and future acting roles.
On the type of actor he is: “I might not be at the top of the list for, like, a funny dude. But if someone is dying or suffering greatly, I’ll get a call. I got calls about [playing] Charles Manson, Ted Bundy, David Koresh and Jim Jones, all within two weeks. I’m not doing them, but I thought for a second, ‘Oh, my God, I should do them all.’ Just put them together like a Criterion Collection box set. And then retire.”
On his bold style: “There was a period a decade ago when I wore Hare Krishna clothes. When I was younger I was like, ‘Give me something black.’ But now I love color. You know how you see old guys wearing loud Hawaiian shirts? If I walk off the bus, and the crew starts laughing, I know I put the right thing on.”
On Blade Runner 2049: “I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before, but I stayed really focused. I’m crazy, but I’m not insane.”
You can read Jared‘s full interview with at WSJMagazine.com.
Also pictured inside: Jared Leto meeting with fans outside of the BBC Radio Studios on Thursday morning (September 7) in London, England.