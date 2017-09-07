Jared Leto, Hailee Steinfeld, Pharrell & More Cover 'W' Mag!

Jared Leto, Pharrell Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tracee Ellis Ross are on the covers of W magazine’s October 2017 issues.

This month, W featured so much talent, including Tilda Swinton, James Corden, Winona Ryder, and Saoirse Ronan, Amandla Sternberg, and Adwoa Aboah. Here’s what they shared with the mag…

Hailee, on her version of royalty: “To me, Paula Abdul is royalty. I just saw her live, and the whole time I was watching her, I was hitting the person next to me and saying, ‘Oh. My. God. Yes!’ I’m late to the game, but Paula Abdul is completely amazing.”

Jared, on karaoke: “I don’t f*ck with karaoke. I tried it once, and it was the biggest disaster. The song I bombed on was ‘Eye of the Tiger.’ It was at a wedding, in front of hundreds of people. The only line of the song that I knew was “eye of the tiger,” so I just mumbled, and it was awful. Deep shame. Now I stick to singing my own songs onstage with my band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. There are some things you just know you’re not good at.”

