Top Stories
The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos &amp; Video!)

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair &amp; Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 9:03 am

Jared Leto on Upcoming Joker Movies: 'I'm a Little Confused'

Jared Leto on Upcoming Joker Movies: 'I'm a Little Confused'

Jared Leto poses for a photo during the 2017 Universal Inside at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Wednesday (September 6) in Berlin, Germany.

Recently, the 45-year-old actor and entertainer spoke about DC Entertainment’s plan for his Suicide Squad character, The Joker after news was revealed that he’ll star in a new Joker movie as well as news that there’s an origin film in the works.

“I’m a little confused, too,” Jared told THR. “I love the Joker. He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jared leto confused about joker 01
jared leto confused about joker 02
jared leto confused about joker 03
jared leto confused about joker 04

Credit: Stefan Hoederath/Universal Music; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jared Leto

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr