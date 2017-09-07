Jared Leto on Upcoming Joker Movies: 'I'm a Little Confused'

Jared Leto poses for a photo during the 2017 Universal Inside at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Wednesday (September 6) in Berlin, Germany.

Recently, the 45-year-old actor and entertainer spoke about DC Entertainment’s plan for his Suicide Squad character, The Joker after news was revealed that he’ll star in a new Joker movie as well as news that there’s an origin film in the works.

“I’m a little confused, too,” Jared told THR. “I love the Joker. He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”