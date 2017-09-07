Top Stories
Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 7:25 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Dior at 'mother!' Paris Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Dior at 'mother!' Paris Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning on the red carpet at the French premiere of her new movie mother! on Thursday (September 7) at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by the film’s director and her real-life boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.

Jennifer wowed the night before while hitting the carpet in a sheer gown at the premiere of the film in London.

mother! will hit theaters in the U.S. on September 15.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior Haute Couture evening dress embroidered with braid in pearl gray and anthracite tones.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence mother paris premiere darren aronofsky 01
jennifer lawrence mother paris premiere darren aronofsky 02
jennifer lawrence mother paris premiere darren aronofsky 03
jennifer lawrence mother paris premiere darren aronofsky 04
jennifer lawrence mother paris premiere darren aronofsky 05

Photos: Wire Image
Posted to: Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr