Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Dior at 'mother!' Paris Premiere!
Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning on the red carpet at the French premiere of her new movie mother! on Thursday (September 7) at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.
The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by the film’s director and her real-life boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.
Jennifer wowed the night before while hitting the carpet in a sheer gown at the premiere of the film in London.
mother! will hit theaters in the U.S. on September 15.
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior Haute Couture evening dress embroidered with braid in pearl gray and anthracite tones.