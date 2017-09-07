Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 6:04 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Adorably Walk Their New Dog

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the cutest dog parents ever.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress stepped out to take their new pup for a walk on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

Sophie cradled the Husky puppy, Porky Basquiat, in her arms, and the couple couldn’t help but gaze lovingly at their fur baby while they strolled.

Joe and Sophie both donned workout gear for their outing – Joe wore head-to-toe grey with a black baseball cap, and Sophie wore all black with a red sweater and red baseball cap. Porky even matched her with a black and red vest.

“Mouse Club 🐭🐺,” Sophie captioned the Instagram photo below that same day. (You can follow Porky on Instagram here!)

Joe and Sophie just introduced their new furry friend to the world over the weekend. See their first posts here.

15+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Porky out and about in the Big Apple…

Credit: TNYF; Photos: WENN
