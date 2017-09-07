John Mayer Rocks a Pink Hoodie for Dinner at Craig's

John Mayer sneaks out the back door as he leaves dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (September 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old musician kept things cool on in a pink hoodie, black sweats, and white sneakers for his dinner with a few friends.

John has been enjoying some time off from his The Search for Everything World Tour over the summer.

In October, John will be hitting the stage in Sao Paulo for the South America leg of his tour.