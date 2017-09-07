Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 10:49 am

Jon Hamm, Justin Hartley, Glen Powell, & James Marsden Attend Esquire’s ‘Mavericks of Style’ Event!

Jon Hamm, Justin Hartley, Glen Powell, & James Marsden Attend Esquire’s ‘Mavericks of Style’ Event!

Jon Hamm, Justin Hartley, Glen Powell and James Marsden are looking seriously stylish at the Esquire Celebrates September Issue’s ‘Mavericks of Style’ Presented by Hugo Boss event on Wednesday night (September 6) at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Calif.

Other guests at the event included Diplo, Dillon Francis, David Bernad, Jon Bernthal, Sterling K. Brown, Scott Campbell, China Chow, Scott Cooper, Amanda Crew, Awol Erizku, Pom Klementieff, Mike Farah and Khalid.

Tony Goldwyn, Chris Hardwick, Lydia Hearst, Garrett Hedlund, Brian Tyree Henrey, Eric Hughes and Justin Hurwitz also attended the celebratory evening.

Other familiar faces at the event included Race Imboden, Alex Israel, Matt McGorry, Elvis Mitchell, Kevin Morris, Milissa Sears, Teddy Sears, Jimmi Simpson, John Singleton, Christian Slater and Brittany Snow.

Geoff Stults, Nathan Turner and Kulapat Yantrasast also attended the event, as well as Esquire’s Editor-in-Chief Jay Fielden.

FYI: Scott Campbell, Jon Hamm, James Marsden and Jay Fielden are wearing BOSS.

100+ pictures inside from the Esquire party inside…
843559698
843559700
843559704
843559708
843559904
843559918
843562368
843562376
843562390
843562406
843562416
843562422
843562424
843562428
843562442
843562458
843562688
843562692
843562696
843562702
843562712
843562714
843562720
843562722
843562724
843562728
843562730
843562732
843562734
843562736
843562738
843562740
843562744
843562750
843562752
843562760
843562762
843562764
843562768
843562770
843562778
843562784
843562790
843562798
843562802
843562808
843562814
843562820
843562822
843562828
843562842
843562844
843562850
843562852
843562854
843562856
843562858
843562864
843562866
843562870
843562872
843562884
843562886
843562890
843562892
843562904
843562906
843562908
843562912
843562914
843562918
843562920
843562922
843562924
843562926
843562928
843562930
843562932
843562934
843562936
843562944
843562946
843562948
843562950
843562954
843562960
843562962
843562964
843562966
843562972
843562974
843562976
843562980
843562984
843562986
843562990
843562992
843562994
843562996
843563000
843563004
843563006
843563010
843563012
843563016
843563018
843563020
843563022
843563024
843563028
843563034
843563036
843563038
843563040
843563042
843563046
843563048
843563052
843563058
843563060
843563062
843563064
843563066
843563068
843563070
843563072
843563076
843563080
843563084
843563092
843563100
843584594
843584632
843584958
843584980
843585180
843585182
843585198
843585200
843585206
843585214
843585218
843585244
843585250
843585252
843585268
843585276
843585282
843585298
843585300
843585312
843585328
843585336
843585356

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alex Israel, Amanda Crew, Awol Erizku, Brian Tyree Henrey, Brittany Snow, Chris Hardwick, Christian Slater, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Elvis Mitchell, Eric Hughes, Garrett Hedlund, Geoff Stults, Glen Powell, James Marsden, Jimmi Simpson, John Singleton, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Justin Hartley, Justin Hurwitz, Kevin Morris, Khalid, Lydia Hearst, Matt McGorry, Mike Farah, Milissa Sears, Pom Klementieff, Race Imboden, Scott Cooper, Sterling K Brown, Teddy Sears, Tony Goldwyn

