Julianne Moore Tells 'InStyle' That It's a 'Privilege to Age'

Julianne Moore‘s beautiful red hair is put in the spotlight on the cover of InStyle‘s October 2017 issue.

Here is what the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared with the mag:

On aging: “I mean, let’s not talk about this idea of, ‘Oh no! I’m going to be 40!’ You could be dead. So enjoy it. It’s a privilege to age! Even in scripts, they’ll refer to a character as ‘aging.’ Well… everyone is aging. In literature and in movies, when people try to stop the process, it always ends in disaster. I think it’s really important to be where you are.”

On preparation and humility: “The older I get, I find, the more I prepare. I thought when I was younger that I was prepared. But [laughs] it pales in comparison to the amount I do now. Maybe being young, you think, ‘Well, I know how to do this!’ and the older you get, the more you realize that you don’t know anything.”

On separating her life as an actor from her life as a parent: “I don’t need them to see me as anything but their mother. It’s important for them to know that I love my work, that I’m engaged in it.”

