Thu, 07 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Karlie Kloss & Christy Turlington Burns Are 'Extraordinary Women' for Cole Haan Campaign!

Karlie Kloss & Christy Turlington Burns Are 'Extraordinary Women' for Cole Haan Campaign!

Karlie Kloss and Christy Turlington Burns are featured in the new Cole Haan campaign, which was just released.

The models are featured in the “Extraordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories” conversation, which gives insight into what it means to live lives of purpose.

“When someone is extraordinary, they are being genuine to their unique passions and chasing their dreams,” Karlie said.

“What any of us do on any daily basis is very ordinary, very routine. Extraordinary is really born from being your best possible self in any of those given moments,” Christy added.


Cole Haan Presents Extraordinaries: Feat. Christy Turlington Burns & Karlie Kloss
Photos: Cass Bird
