Kate Hudson Puts Her Toned Abs & Shaved Head on Display While Filming 'Sister'

Kate Hudson is hard at work on her new movie Sister!

The 38-year-old actress sported several different looks while filming new scenes for the upcoming drama on Wednesday (September 6) in Downtown Los Angeles.

She was joined by her co-star Maddie Ziegler and director Sia.

Kate showed off her shaved head and amazing abs in both a blue sports bra and matching shorts, as well as a purple sports bra and black and white skirt. She paired both outfits with yellow sneakers.

She also wore a bright orange maxi dress and slides while enjoying a healthy lunch on the way to her trailer.

Maddie and Sia were seen laughing and walking around arm-in-arm. (Sia is famous for hiding her face while performing on stage or walking the red carpet, but she’s not afraid to show it on set!)

Sister, set for a 2018 release date, tells the story of two sisters – one who is typical and another who is autistic – who try to navigate their lives together.

