Kate Mara & Caitriona Balfe Kick Off NYFW with Noon by Noor!

Kate Mara and Caitriona Balfe sit in the front row at the Noon By Noor fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (September 7) at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq. in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by stylist Tara Swennen.

Kate‘s cousin, Broadway producer John Mara, sat beside her in the front row.

Caitriona is attending fashion shows in between her press obligations for the third season of Outlander, which kicks off on Sunday!

25+ pictures inside of Kate Mara and Caitriona Balfe at the fashion show…