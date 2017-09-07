Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'Love So Soft' - Watch the Video!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Liev Schreiber Adopts Two Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Harvey Live on Television! (Video)

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 6:15 am

Kelly Clarkson: 'Love So Soft' Video, Lyrics, & Download - Watch Now!

Kelly Clarkson has dropped the video for her new song “Love So Soft” and it’s officially the beginning of a new era for the American Idol winner!

The song is off the 35-year-old singer’s new album, which is titled The Meaning of Life.

The pre-order for the album is now available on iTunes ahead of its release on October 27. In addition to “Love So Soft,” you can also get the new song “Move You” as an instant download.

“Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer / Break it then you buy it / And it sure gonna cost ya,” Kelly sings in the new single.

Watch the music video below!


Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft [Official Video]

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics to the song below!
