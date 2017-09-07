Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'Love So Soft' - Watch the Video!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos &amp; Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair &amp; Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Liev Schreiber Adopts Two Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Harvey Live on Television! (Video)

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 6:21 am

Kelly Clarkson: 'Move You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kelly Clarkson: 'Move You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kelly Clarkson has finally released new music and not only did she drop one song, she put out two new ones at once. Listen to the ballad “Move You” right now!

The 35-year-old former American Idol winner is starting a new musical era with a brand new label, Atlantic Records, and she is introducing her new sound to fans.

You can download “Move You” and the current single “Love So Soft” right now as instant buys on iTunes when you pre-order Kelly‘s upcoming album The Meaning of Life. The 14-track album will be released on October 27.

“Like a solemn hallelujah / Like a choir shouts (amen) / Like your first time falling in love / Or a stairway up to heaven,” Kelly sings in the lyrics of the new song.


Kelly Clarkson – Move You [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
