Kris Jenner & Scott Disick Are NYFW Shopping Buddies

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick teamed up for a shopping spree today!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were spotted checking out some items at Bergdorf Goodman after arriving in a black luxury van on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

Kris wore head-to-toe black, including a velvet coat and combat boots, while Scott kept it casual in a graphic sweatshirt, jeans, and black and red Nikes.

Kris made sure to ask Scott for his opinions throughout their shopping trip!

“On that new Gucci wall paper,” Scott captioned the Instagram pic below.

The two also grabbed lunch in Woodland Hills, Calif., last month.

