Kristin Chenoweth Sings with Sharon Stone & Friends to Kick Off Celebrity Fight Night in Rome

Kristin Chenoweth, Brian McKnight, Smokey Robinson, and Sharon Stone join together in song while celebrating together at a rooftop dinner to kick off 2017 Celebrity Fight Night weekend on Wednesday (September 6) in Rome, Italy.

The group of stars were joined by more celebs like Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Bo Derek, John Corbett, David Foster, and more.

Andrea Bocelli was also in attendance as the event benefits both The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.

A bunch of events are happening all week long so stay tuned for more fun!