Lauren Conrad Talks Inspiration for Plus-Size Fashion Options (Exclusive Interview)

Lauren Conrad poses for photos at the launch of her new LC Lauren Conrad Runway collection on Wednesday night (September 6) at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old fashion designer and former The Hills star hosted a Girls’ Night Out party alongside Loey Lane, who models in the campaign.

The “Downtown Glam” collection, which features Lauren‘s first plus-size options, is now available in Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com.

We spoke to Lauren about the inspiration behind the line, how Disney characters influence her designs, and what her advice would be for today’s reality stars. Check it out:

JJ: You’re making headlines for expanding your LC Lauren Conrad line to include plus-size options. Tell us how you came to make that decision for this particular collection.

LC: For a few years now fans have been asking for a wider size range and I thought what better time to add Plus than for Runway. Every woman no matter her shape and size should have access to cute outfits for a great girls night out.

JJ: You also picked YouTuber Loey Lane to model for you in this particular campaign. What inspired you to choose Loey?

LC: Loey was the perfect model for this. I have been a fan of hers for a while and typically I shoot the campaigns for my LA Lauren Conrad Kohls collections but since I was heavily pregnant at the time I couldn’t shoot this Runway campaign. What a better way to introduce Plus than have the beautiful Loey Lane be our model.

JJ: Aside from the new sizing options, can you tell fans of your clothing how the looks in this upcoming collection are different from your previous runway collections?

LC: This collection was more focused on Downtown glam and what a girl would wear for a night out. I wanted to add some more fun and lush fabrics like crushed velvet, metallic and shine as well as some faux fur and suede. This collection really focused on texture.

JJ: You’ve said you’d want to dabble in babywear. What would that look like if you could release a line tomorrow?

LC: I have been asked about designing baby but I still feel like I need more experience in the space before I do. I just had Liam and it was a lot of fun shopping for him. But I wont rule out a kids line in the future.

JJ: You’ve drawn inspiration from Cinderella, Minnie Mouse and Bambi for past collections. You’re clearly a Disney buff. What’s your favorite Disney movie, and why?

LC: Are you asking me to pick one? I love them all, I grew up on Disney movies and even as an adult I just love anything Disney. The movies, the music, the characters. Now that a have a child at least I have an excuse to indulge in all things Disney

JJ: Cartoon character inspiration aside, which real-life celebrities are inspiring you these days with their sense of style?

LC: If I had to choose one I would say Sienna Miller. She always looks effortless yet put together and has a great mix of fashion, boho style and feminine looks.

JJ: You’re becoming a pretty prolific author as well, as if designing wasn’t enough of a full time job. Any plans for a new novel in the works for fans of your writing?

LC: I really enjoy writing books but right now I am focusing on Liam. Not sure I have the spare time to write at the moment.

JJ: You’re also a brand new mother. What’s something that’s come with motherhood that you weren’t already anticipating which might be useful for soon-to-be moms to know?

LC: I just love every moment and watching how he grows and changes daily. I didn’t think I would instantly fall in love but I did. Labor was long and it wasn’t easy but it was all worth it.

JJ: Any advice for reality star graduates? Where do you go after reality TV?

LC: I think if you stay true to who you are both on and off camera and you set goals and focus on what you love you will be fine.