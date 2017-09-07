Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Hug it Out at Calvin Klein Fashion Show!

Paris Jackson cuddles up to close pal Millie Bobby Brown as they sit front row at the Calvin Klein Collection Fashion Show on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The 19-year-old model/actress showed off her new chest tattoo in a floral dress while the the 13-year-old Stranger Things star rocked a fake lip ring and white dress for the fashion event.

The night before, Paris joined fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley Cook at the 2017 NYFW Kickoff Party.

