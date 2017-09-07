Top Stories
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 11:20 pm

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Hug it Out at Calvin Klein Fashion Show!

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Hug it Out at Calvin Klein Fashion Show!

Paris Jackson cuddles up to close pal Millie Bobby Brown as they sit front row at the Calvin Klein Collection Fashion Show on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The 19-year-old model/actress showed off her new chest tattoo in a floral dress while the the 13-year-old Stranger Things star rocked a fake lip ring and white dress for the fashion event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

The night before, Paris joined fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley Cook at the 2017 NYFW Kickoff Party.

10+ pictures inside of Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson at the NYFW event…
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 01
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 02
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 03
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 04
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 05
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 06
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 07
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 08
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 09
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 10
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr