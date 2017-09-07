'Murder on the Orient Express' Gets New Star-Studded Poster!

A brand new poster for the highly anticipated movie Murder on the Orient Express featuring the film’s star-studded cast was just released!

Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Lucy Boynton, and Sergei Polunin are the stars featured on the poster.

The film tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Murder on the Orient Express, based on the best-selling novel by Agatha Christie, will hit theaters on November 10.