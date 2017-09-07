Top Stories
Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 7:51 pm

Nicki Minaj's 10-Year Reign Highlighted on New 'Dazed' Cover

Nicki Minaj's 10-Year Reign Highlighted on New 'Dazed' Cover

Nicki Minaj takes the cover of Dazed‘s Autumn/Winter 2017 issue, on newsstands September 19.

The 34-year-old entertainer takes a look back at her reign in the rap music world, ten years after the release of her debut mixtape.

“I came into this industry and demanded more. I wanted more for female rappers. I wanted more for black women. I wanted to make more than what men were making. And I did it. I did it,” Nicki said about her goals.

The photos for Nicki‘s Dazed spread were shot by photographer Steven Klein with styling by Robbie Spencer. She is wearing Miu Miu on the cover.
