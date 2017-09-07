Peter Kraus Reacts to Arie Luyendyk Jr as the Next 'Bachelor'

Peter Kraus was the fan favorite choice to be the next star of The Bachelor and now he is reacting to the show’s choice of going with Arie Luyendyk Jr. instead.

Peter was the runner-up on Rachel Lindsay‘s season this summer while Arie was the runner-up during Emily Maynard‘s season in 2012.

“Peter is very happy about the way things turned out and is happy for Arie,” Peter‘s manager told E! News. “He thinks ABC made a great choice.”

“Peter is going to focus on his passion, helping people through fitness and wellness,” the statement continued. “He is very thankful for the opportunity he was given with The Bachelorette. Things are going to be great for Peter Kraus fitness and his boot camps moving forward.”

Peter took to Instagram to share a lengthy message.

“ABC, you saw something in me, but something held me back. You treated me with such love and kindness and showed me glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have. I will be forever humbled and grateful and will always look back at these last 6 months with an ear to ear smile, knowing that this has truly been a very special life indeed,” he said.