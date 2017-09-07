Pregnant Jessica Alba Keeps Her Baby Bump Snug While Leaving Town

Jessica Alba revealed a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she headed out of town!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress was all smiles while catching her flight out of LAX Airport with a friend on Wednesday (September 6) in Los Angeles.

She wore a knotted white t-shirt, maroon duster, loose black pants, and white slip-on sneakers, stopping to sign a quick autograph for a fan on her way inside.

Later, Jessica landed at New York City’s JFK Airport – just in time for New York Fashion Week – where she and her pal shared more laughs while looking at something on her phone.

Jessica is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren! They are already parents to daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.