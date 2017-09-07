Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Prince George has officially started his first day of school!

The four-year-old royal, who is the future King of England, was escorted to his first day by dad Prince William on Thursday morning (September 7) at Thomas’s Battersea in London, England.

William and George were greeted at the school by Helen Haslem, Head of the Lower School.

William and his pregnant wife Kate Middleton, who was unable to make the appearance as she is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, only allowed for one photographer and one television camera to be at the school for the arrival.

The young royal will be known to his fellow classmates as George Cambridge. Will and Kate are known as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

