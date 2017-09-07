Priyanka Chopra is Joined by Her Mom at TIFF Premiere of 'Pahuna: The Little Visitors'

Priyanka Chopra is pretty in pink as she arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film Pahuna: The Little Visitors during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday night (September 7) at the Scotiabank Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her mom Madhu Chopra who serves as a producer along with Priyanka on the new film.

The night before, Priyanka attended the TIFF Soiree where she discussed her humanitarian work outside of the entertainment industry.

