Thu, 07 September 2017 at 12:21 am

Priyanka Chopra Screens Her Upcoming Movie at TIFF

Priyanka Chopra is a vision in black as she attends the TIFF Soiree during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday night (September 6) at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada.

The 35-year-old actress attended the event to promote her upcoming movie Pahuna: The Little Visitors, which she produced with her mom Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka participated in TIFF‘s new Share Her Journey discussion where she talked about her career and work outside of the entertainment industry.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Zaid Affas dress.

