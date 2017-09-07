Top Stories
Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 9:06 pm

Rachel Bilson is Pretty in Florals at NYFW Event

Rachel Bilson is Pretty in Florals at NYFW Event

Rachel Bilson is all smiles as she arrives at the Brock Collection Fashion Show on Thursday afternoon (September 7) at the Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City.

The 36-year-old Nashville star looked chic in a floral-print top and jeans as she took her seat front row for the fashion show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

Joining Rachel at the show included Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber along with model Devon Windsor.

In case you missed it, Cindy and Rande looked picture perfect as they attended the Tom Ford Fashion Show the night before.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 01
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 02
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 03
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 04
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 05
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 06
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 07
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 08
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 09
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 10
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 11
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 12
rachel bilson is pretty in flroals at nyfw event 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Devon Windsor, Rachel Bilson, Rande Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr