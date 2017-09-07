Rachel Bilson is Pretty in Florals at NYFW Event

Rachel Bilson is all smiles as she arrives at the Brock Collection Fashion Show on Thursday afternoon (September 7) at the Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City.

The 36-year-old Nashville star looked chic in a floral-print top and jeans as she took her seat front row for the fashion show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

Joining Rachel at the show included Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber along with model Devon Windsor.

In case you missed it, Cindy and Rande looked picture perfect as they attended the Tom Ford Fashion Show the night before.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the fashion show…