Rihanna Would Go Back in Time to the Moments Before Losing Her Virginity, If She Could

Rihanna is looking amazing on three separate covers for Elle magazine’s October 2017 issue!

Here’s what the 29-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

David Copperfield asking, where she’d transport herself if she could go anywhere: “Ten minutes before I lost my virginity…and I’m holding you to that offer. LOL.”

Laverne Cox asking, you’ve had so many iconic fashion moments and take so many risks. The iconic CFDA Awards Adam Selman dress in 2014—what gave you the courage to take that risk that was so perfect and elegant yet daring?: “Dear Laverne, I took advantage of my titties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it.”

On the craziest thing she’s ever done for beauty: “A corset! I’d do it again, though. I’d wear it every day if I could make it out alive!”

On when she first wore lipstick: “Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my li’l secret weapon!”

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a dress and bra by Nina Ricci, cuffs and rings by Eva Fehren, earring by Repossi, and pinkie ring by Eddie Borgo on the above cover. She’s also wearing a yellow Calvin Klein 205W39NYC coat and Chopard earrings on another cover, with a Y/Project wrap on the third.

For more from Rihanna, visit Elle.com.