Robert Pattinson Wears Skin Tight Turtleneck for 'W' Magazine

Robert Pattinson is wearing a bold look on the cover of W magazine’s October 2017 issue, which features lots of stars and highlights new and classic royalty from the worlds of film, television, fashion, society, and more.

In the mag, the 31-year-old actor spoke about his first movie role.

“When I was 15 or 16, I was cast as Reese Witherspoon’s son in the film Vanity Fair. I went to the screening, and no one had informed me that I had been cut from the film. But the casting director felt so guilty that she gave me a first run at the part of Cedric in Harry Potter, which I booked. So, in the end, I was quite glad to have been cut from Vanity Fair,” Robert said.

