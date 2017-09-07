Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Chic at 'Rosie HW x Paige' Launch Event!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks posh at the launch of her Rosie HW x Paige Fall collection at the Paige store on Wednesday (September 6) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 30-year-old British supermodel stayed stylish in her chic black ensemble alongside collaborator Paige Adams-Gellar, who worked with Rosie on the Rosie HW x Paige brand.

Allison Edmunds and Rebecca Russell were also spotted at the launch event.

Rosie starred in the Paige Fall 2017 campaign photos, which debuted back in August. The campaign was shot at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood by Naj Jamai.

Rosie gave birth to her baby boy, Jack, in June.