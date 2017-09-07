Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 6:34 pm

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Diana Gabaldon, the author of the Outlander books, recently said that the show’s star Sam Heughan has a “fine ass,” so he just gave an entire interview about it!

Here is what the 37-year-old Scottish actor told Glamour:

On the amount of “fine ass” in the next season of Outlander: “If that’s what you’re looking for, season three won’t disappoint.”

On how he maintains that “fine ass”: “I do tailor my workouts. There is something very physical about Jamie, and he is probably bigger than I would be in real life. Also, I just discovered the booty band, and well, you might find one in my bag. It really works.”

On body anxiety, (despite his “fine ass”): “Jamie is described as the king of men, and personally I am far, far away from that. I’m a Scotsman. I love my whisky and bad Scottish foods. All actors are insecure. And I’ve got my insecurities, which is why I go to the gym all the time.”

To read the full interview, head on over to Glamour.com!

Pictured inside: Sam arriving for his interview on The View on Thursday morning (September 7) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan gives an interview all about his fine ass 01
sam heughan gives an interview all about his fine ass 02
sam heughan gives an interview all about his fine ass 03
sam heughan gives an interview all about his fine ass 04
sam heughan gives an interview all about his fine ass 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
Posted to: Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr