Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Diana Gabaldon, the author of the Outlander books, recently said that the show’s star Sam Heughan has a “fine ass,” so he just gave an entire interview about it!

Here is what the 37-year-old Scottish actor told Glamour:

On the amount of “fine ass” in the next season of Outlander: “If that’s what you’re looking for, season three won’t disappoint.”

On how he maintains that “fine ass”: “I do tailor my workouts. There is something very physical about Jamie, and he is probably bigger than I would be in real life. Also, I just discovered the booty band, and well, you might find one in my bag. It really works.”

On body anxiety, (despite his “fine ass”): “Jamie is described as the king of men, and personally I am far, far away from that. I’m a Scotsman. I love my whisky and bad Scottish foods. All actors are insecure. And I’ve got my insecurities, which is why I go to the gym all the time.”

Pictured inside: Sam arriving for his interview on The View on Thursday morning (September 7) in New York City.