Scandal's Katie Lowes Talks About Quinn Being Pregnant Too!

Katie Lowes is expecting her first child in real life and she revealed to Fit Pregnancy and Baby that her Scandal character will be pregnant on the show too!

Here is what the 35-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On life imitating art: “My Scandal character, Quinn, is pregnant as well, and that’s been the greatest gift ever. Quinn is also engaged on the show. Even though she’s a murderer and a spy, Quinn is the character who’s the most committed to her relationship. I think she has the most fun storyline ever—to be a pregnant badass! And it’s a good message for women: Quinn is in the workforce. Quinn is kicking ass. Quinn is taking names and she’s also expecting.”

On the early weeks of her pregnancy: “I felt queasy around weeks six and seven. I didn’t really have morning sickness, but I did have two weeks of being very sensitive to certain smells. I remember coming home one night from work and Adam had cooked rosemary chicken. I ran around the house opening up every window and door because the scent was so repulsive to me.”

On prepping for the birth: “I don’t have a birth plan yet, but we’ll be in a hospital. I wanted a doula because it’s my first baby and I want to be able to call her when I’m going into labor so she can come over and help us go through the early stage. My husband and I are both actors; we’re obviously dramatic. So we want someone who is able to say, ‘This is normal. You’re okay; let’s do another lap around the house. Let’s bounce on a ball, let’s walk down the street.’ That way I won’t rush to the hospital too soon. Then, when I’m officially freaked out, we’ll head to the hospital. But she’ll be there as our advocate and as someone who has gone through this many more times than we have.”

