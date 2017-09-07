Selena Gomez, Hillary Clinton, & More Are Time's Women Who Are Changing the World

Time magazine has unveiled their brand new project, Firsts: Women Who Are Changing the World, and some recognizable faces are on the covers!

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Ava DuVernay, Sylvia Earle, Nikki Haley, Ilhan Omar, Lori Robinson, Katharine Jefferts Schori, Mo’ne Davis, and Janet Yellen were all photographed by Brazilian photographer Luisa Dörr with her iPhone.

“Our goal with this extraordinary project…is for every woman and girl to find someone who moves them, to find someone whose presence in the highest reaches of success says to them that it is safe to climb, come on up, the view is spectacular. They were candid about their challenges, aware of their responsibilities, eager to tell the stories that will surprise and inspire. We hope everyone, at every life stage, will encounter an insight here that will open a door to new ambitions,” editor-in-chief of Time Nancy Gibbs said about the new project.

“It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life. That’s why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they’ve seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them. That’s all I can do. I hope that they know that strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. Strength is being vulnerable,” Selena said during her interview.

For more from the women, visit Time.com.