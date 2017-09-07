Shailene Woodley Says She Felt Like a 'Caged Animal' After Her Trespassing Arrest at Standing Rock

Shailene Woodley goes back to nature on the October 2017 cover of Marie Claire UK.

The Big Little Lies actress opened up about her arrest for trespassing at Standing Rock, where she was protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline and revealed details about being strip-searched.

“Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over,” Shailene says. “They were looking for drugs in my a**”

While behind those bars, Shailene says that you “you realize no one can save you. If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.”

Now, after everything that went down at Standing Rock, she signed a plea deal and is on “a year’s probation…I’ve gotta watch my a**.”