Thu, 07 September 2017 at 9:41 pm

Shia LaBeouf & Sverrir Gudnason Premiere 'Borg Vs. McEnroe' at TIFF

Shia LaBeouf & Sverrir Gudnason Premiere 'Borg Vs. McEnroe' at TIFF

Shia LaBeouf keeps things cool in a sunflower-print shirt as he attends the premiere of his new movie Borg Vs. McEnroe during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday night (September 7) in Toronto, Canada.

The 31-year-old actor took selfies with fans an was joined by his co-stars Sverrir Gudnason and Stellan Skarsgard on the red carpet.

Earlier that day, Shia, Sverrir, and Stellan joined director Janus Metz at the press conference promoting their biopic about the tennis stars.

You can check out a trailer for Borg Vs. McEnroe before it hits theaters on September 15.

FYI: Shia is wearing a Prada shirt.

