'Star Wars' Director Confirms Who 'The Last Jedi' Actually Is!

Rian Johnson, director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has just revealed what the title of the upcoming film in the hit franchise is referring to – who is the last Jedi!?

“It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens,” he told the New York Times. “Luke Skywalker [played by Mark Hamill], right now, is the last Jedi. There’s always wiggle room in these movies — everything is from a certain point of view — but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he’s removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown.”

Other returning cast members include John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, the late Carrie Fisher, and more.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on December 15.