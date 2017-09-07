Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 12:16 pm

Taylor Swift & Andy Samberg Face Off in AT&T Commercial (Video)

Taylor Swift & Andy Samberg Face Off in AT&T Commercial (Video)

It looks like the old Taylor Swift is back… in her new commercial for AT&T!

Specifically, we mean that the 27-year-old “…Ready For It?” singer is not only showing off her funny and sarcastic side, but she’s also shamelessly indulging in raw cookie dough and snuggling with her cat Olivia.

Taylor tweeted out the video – featuring an epic fight sequence with Andy Samberg – on Thursday (September 7) to promote her DirectTV station Taylor Swift Now.

She also shared two bonus clips, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the commercial and a video of herself and Olivia.

“Such a taxing day when they’re like ‘eat some cookie dough’ and you’re like ‘ok I’ll make this sacrifice for my art,’” Taylor captioned one of the vids.

Watch them all below!

Click inside to watch the other videos…
Photos: AT&T
