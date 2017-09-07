Taylor Swift's Music Video Director Says Beyonce Copied 'Bad Blood'

Well, there definitely might be some “Bad Blood” between Taylor Swift‘s music video director Joseph Kahn and Beyonce after he made these comments!

Joseph was responding to criticism that Taylor copied Beyonce in her new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“It’s not ‘Formation’ at all,” Joseph said about the Beyhive thinking Taylor copied the “Formation” video. “They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

