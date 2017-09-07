The Losers Club from 'It' Takes Us Behind the Scenes (Exclusive Video)

The new horror movie It hits theaters this weekend and the young kids in the film are standouts that you can expect to see more of in the future!

The young actors who make up the “Losers Club” – Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), and Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben) – are giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film in this new video, provided exclusively to JustJared.com!

Here is the film’s synopsis: “When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.”

It has already earned the distinction of having the best pre-sales of all time for a horror movie, so make sure to get your tickets before they sell out!



IT – “Welcome to the Losers Club” Behind-the-Scenes Featurette