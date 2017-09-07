Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 6:13 pm

'This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere Photos - Here's Your First Look!

The second season of This Is Us is premiering later this month and NBC just released the first batch of photos from the first episode of the season.

The new photos feature the show’s stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Chris Sullivan.

This Is Us is nominated for nine awards at the upcoming 2017 Emmy Awards, with seven of them being for the actors, another one for casting, and the final one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Make sure to catch the season two premiere on September 26!
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 01
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 02
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 03
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 04
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 05
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 06
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 07
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 08
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 09
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 10
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 11
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 12
this is us season 2 premiere photos revealed 13

Photos: NBC
