'This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere Photos - Here's Your First Look!

The second season of This Is Us is premiering later this month and NBC just released the first batch of photos from the first episode of the season.

The new photos feature the show’s stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Chris Sullivan.

This Is Us is nominated for nine awards at the upcoming 2017 Emmy Awards, with seven of them being for the actors, another one for casting, and the final one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Make sure to catch the season two premiere on September 26!