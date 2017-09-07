Top Stories
Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 8:34 pm

Tove Lo: 'Disco Tits' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo: 'Disco Tits' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo is back with new music and you can listen to her new song “Disco Tits” right here!

The 29-year-old Swedish singer made a big impact on the Billboard charts in 2014 with her song “Habits (Stay High),” off her debut album Queen of the Clouds.

Tove‘s new song is set to be featured on her third studio album, Blue Lips, which is set for release this fall.

“‘Disco Tits’ is about losing yourself with your new found love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin right now,” Tove said in a statement.

Go to iTunes to download the song and stream it below from Spotify.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Tove Lo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr