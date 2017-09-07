Tove Lo: 'Disco Tits' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo is back with new music and you can listen to her new song “Disco Tits” right here!

The 29-year-old Swedish singer made a big impact on the Billboard charts in 2014 with her song “Habits (Stay High),” off her debut album Queen of the Clouds.

Tove‘s new song is set to be featured on her third studio album, Blue Lips, which is set for release this fall.

“‘Disco Tits’ is about losing yourself with your new found love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin right now,” Tove said in a statement.

