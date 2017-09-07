Who Went Home on 'Big Brother'? Second Double Eviction Spoilers!

It’s another double eviction night on Big Brother and two people are leaving the game tonight!

With seven people left in the game and just two weeks until the finale, two people had to be evicted so that we can get to the final two.

Christmas was the head of household this week and she put Jason and Alex on the block, though they believed they were pawns. In reality, they were her targets.

Paul won the veto competition and took Alex off the block. He is in alliances with both power duos – Jason and Alex, as well as Christmas and Josh.

Kevin was put on the block as the replacement nominee and Jason thought that he was the target.

Click inside to find out who went home during the double eviction…

The first person sent home was…

Jason Dent (38)

Stay tuned for the second eviction!