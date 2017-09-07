Zayn & Sia's 'Dusk Till Dawn' Music Video Stream, Lyrics & Download - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik and Sia‘s brand new song “Dusk Till Dawn” has just been released and the music video has officially debuted!

The video was directed by The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Marc Webb, and also stars Girls‘ Jemima Kirke. The video feels like a short action film and you can watch it below!

“Dusk Till Dawn” was co-written by Zayn and Sia with Greg Kurstin.

