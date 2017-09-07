Top Stories
The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos &amp; Video!)

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair &amp; Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 8:35 am

Zayn & Sia's 'Dusk Till Dawn' Music Video Stream, Lyrics & Download - Watch Now!

Zayn & Sia's 'Dusk Till Dawn' Music Video Stream, Lyrics & Download - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik and Sia‘s brand new song “Dusk Till Dawn” has just been released and the music video has officially debuted!

The video was directed by The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Marc Webb, and also stars GirlsJemima Kirke. The video feels like a short action film and you can watch it below!

“Dusk Till Dawn” was co-written by Zayn and Sia with Greg Kurstin.

Buy the song on iTunes if you love it like we do!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jemima Kirke, Sia, Video, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr