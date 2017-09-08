Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 8:56 pm

Armie Hammer Almost Turned Down 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer Almost Turned Down 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer almost didn’t star in his upcoming flick Call Me By Your Name, which is already receiving Oscar buzz!

The 31-year-old opened up about taking on the role during the movie’s press conference on Friday (September 8) as part of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

He was also joined by his co-star Timothee Chalamet and the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino.

“I did want to pass. It scared me…Because this [role] challenged me, it’s the reason I had to take it,” Armie explained.

He added, “I was a little nervous about all the nudity that was originally in the script. And I had images of my daughter being at school, and she’s 13 years old, and people are teasing her and printing out pictures of my penis and, I thought, ‘Oh man!’”

Call Me by Your Name hits theaters November 24th.

Also pictured inside: The trio at The IMDb Studio Hosted By The Visa Infinite Lounge that same day.

Just Jared on Facebook
call my by your name press conference tiff 01
call my by your name press conference tiff 02
call my by your name press conference tiff 03
call my by your name press conference tiff 04
call my by your name press conference tiff 05
call my by your name press conference tiff 06
call my by your name press conference tiff 07
call my by your name press conference tiff 08
call my by your name press conference tiff 09
call my by your name press conference tiff 10
call my by your name press conference tiff 11
call my by your name press conference tiff 12
call my by your name press conference tiff 13
call my by your name press conference tiff 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr