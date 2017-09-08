Armie Hammer Almost Turned Down 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer almost didn’t star in his upcoming flick Call Me By Your Name, which is already receiving Oscar buzz!

The 31-year-old opened up about taking on the role during the movie’s press conference on Friday (September 8) as part of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

He was also joined by his co-star Timothee Chalamet and the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino.

“I did want to pass. It scared me…Because this [role] challenged me, it’s the reason I had to take it,” Armie explained.

He added, “I was a little nervous about all the nudity that was originally in the script. And I had images of my daughter being at school, and she’s 13 years old, and people are teasing her and printing out pictures of my penis and, I thought, ‘Oh man!’”

Call Me by Your Name hits theaters November 24th.

Also pictured inside: The trio at The IMDb Studio Hosted By The Visa Infinite Lounge that same day.