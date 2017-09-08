Top Stories
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 8:00 am

Ashley Greene & Fiance Paul Khoury Get Mani-Pedis Together!

Ashley Greene & Fiance Paul Khoury Get Mani-Pedis Together!

Ashley Greene holds hands with fiance Paul Khoury as they step out for an afternoon date on Wednesday (September 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress looked pretty in a nude-colored dress while her rocker fiance stayed cool in an all black outfit.

The cute couple first grabbed a bite to eat together before they headed to a nail salon to get mani-pedis together.

Later that day, Ashley took to Instagram to wish Paul a happy birthday!

Head over to Ashley‘s Instagram to see her sweet message to her fiance.
Photos: Backgrid USA
