Ashley Greene & Fiance Paul Khoury Get Mani-Pedis Together!

Ashley Greene holds hands with fiance Paul Khoury as they step out for an afternoon date on Wednesday (September 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress looked pretty in a nude-colored dress while her rocker fiance stayed cool in an all black outfit.

The cute couple first grabbed a bite to eat together before they headed to a nail salon to get mani-pedis together.

Later that day, Ashley took to Instagram to wish Paul a happy birthday!

