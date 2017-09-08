Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 11:41 am

Barbara Walters Reportedly Has Become Forgetful, Fears Falling

Barbara Walters Reportedly Has Become Forgetful, Fears Falling
  • This is a sad update on Barbara WaltersTMZ
  • Alissa Violet tweets about being engaged, but who is it to? – Just Jared Jr
  • Jake Gyllenhaal had a big night out during NYFW – Lainey Gossip
  • 12 songs to hear on New Music Friday – TooFab
  • Shawn Mendes teases his new version of “Stitches” – MTV
  • These photos prove nobody should ever mess with Gwendoline ChristiePopsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbara Walters, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr