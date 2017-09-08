Bella Thorne, Emma Roberts, & Ashley Benson Team Up for 29Rooms Event

Bella Thorne, Emma Roberts, and Ashley Benson showed off their styles at the Refinery29 Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event!

The star-studded annual event, featuring an interactive funhouse of style, culture, and technology, took place during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (September 7) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The actresses were joined by Shay Mitchell, Chloe Bennet, Corinne Foxx, Paris Jackson, Rachel Crow, Tommy Dorfman, Camren Bicondova, and Crystal Reed.

“What’s you type? @belletrist room @29rooms is a dream come true 💫,” Emma captioned an Instagram photo of herself standing on top of a giant typewriter.

29Rooms is brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums, and powered by you.

Also pictured inside: Lucy Liu and co-founder and executive creative director of Refinery29 Piera Gelardi.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Victoria Beckham top, Re/Done jeans, Loriblu shoes, and an Olympia Le-Tan purse. Ashley is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli shirt and Bulgari jewelry. Crystal is wearing Aldo shoes and an Elizabeth and James bag.

