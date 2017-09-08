Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 1:58 pm

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Are Dating!

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Are Dating!

Big Brother‘s season 18 winner Nicole Franzel was in a showmance last year while in the house, but now she’s dating a different house guest!

Nicole is in a new relationship with Victor Arroyo, another contestant from BB18.

“Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” Victor told Entertainment Tonight. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she’s my girlfriend.”

“[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” he added. “We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book.”

Victor lives in New Orleans while Nicole is based in Michigan, but he wants to move to be with her!

“I’m trying to move over there to Michigan and stay over there with her,” Victor said. “So, kinda see how that plays out, but it’s exciting. She’s friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”

See the couple’s cute Instagram photos in the gallery!
