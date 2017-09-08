Blake Heron Dead - 'Shiloh' Actor Dies at 35

Blake Heron, star of the beloved dog flick Shiloh, has sadly passed away at age 35.

The actor, who played Marty Preston in the 1996 film, passed away on Friday (September 8) at his home in La Crescenta, Calif.

Just days earlier, Blake had completed a stay in a rehab facility following his battle with heroin, according to TMZ.

Despite his battle with drugs, EMTs reportedly did not find any illegal drugs in his home and he was not consuming alcohol.

Blake is said to have been sick the past few days and was taking prescription medication for the flu.

Our thoughts are with Blake‘s family and friends during this difficult time.