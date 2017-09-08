Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 1:00 pm

Blake Jenner Goes Shirtless in First 'Juvenile' Movie Stills (Exclusive)

Blake Jenner Goes Shirtless in First 'Juvenile' Movie Stills (Exclusive)

Blake Jenner puts his muscular physique on display in this new still from his upcoming movie Juvenile, debuting exclusively on JustJared.com.

The 25-year-old actor, best known for his work on Glee and in the movie Everybody Wants Some, wrote the script for the film and stars in the leading role.

Blake‘s leading lady is Melissa Benoist, who he was married to while shooting the movie.

Back in 2013, Blake launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the movie and it will finally be seen by audiences at the Fantastic Fest later this month in Austin, Texas.

Make sure to check out the exclusive poster, which we debuted earlier this week.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 01
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 02
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 03
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 04
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 05
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 06
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 07
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 08
blake jenner melissa benoist juvenile stills 09

Photos: Fiction Pictures
Posted to: Blake Jenner, Exclusive, Melissa Benoist, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr