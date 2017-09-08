Blake Jenner Goes Shirtless in First 'Juvenile' Movie Stills (Exclusive)

Blake Jenner puts his muscular physique on display in this new still from his upcoming movie Juvenile, debuting exclusively on JustJared.com.

The 25-year-old actor, best known for his work on Glee and in the movie Everybody Wants Some, wrote the script for the film and stars in the leading role.

Blake‘s leading lady is Melissa Benoist, who he was married to while shooting the movie.

Back in 2013, Blake launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the movie and it will finally be seen by audiences at the Fantastic Fest later this month in Austin, Texas.

Make sure to check out the exclusive poster, which we debuted earlier this week.